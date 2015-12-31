The 7 Most Common Places For New Year's Eve Hookups

New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate the past year's triumphs and decide what you want the next year to be. It's also a time to make out with a crush, partner, stranger, or the closest pair of lips when the ball drops. But if the lip lock goes from perfunctory midnight tradition to first full-on hookup of 2016, where should you go to escape the rest of the New Year's Eve revelers?
According to Miss Travel, you head straight to the nearest bathroom.
The travel-centric dating site surveyed over 50,000 of its users to find out the top spots for New Year's Eve hookups and found that people on the site don't seem to be too concerned with ambiance. The number one location was a public restroom, with 35% of survey respondents admitting to taking a partner there. Next on the list? A stairwell, with 26% of respondents saying they've had a hookup in that particular kind of nook. The next five most popular spots, in order, are: balconies, taxis, elevators, hallways, and coat closets.
Since this survey only included members of Miss Travel, these findings can probably only be generalized to other daters on the site. But it seems there's no reason to worry if you don't end up having a New Year's Eve romance on a moonlit mountaintop or a heart-shaped bed — chances are, you're not alone.
That said, NYE romance is far from dead. Anyone hoping for a New Year's Eve moment slightly more in line with When Harry Met Sally should check out Craigslist's Missed Connections and Miscellaneous Romance sections; they're full of pleas for the perfect New Year's Eve kiss (and possibly more). One poster in Sacramento writes, "To my fireman....last year, you said this new years would be ours. Except this is that New Years and we are not together. What are you doing New Years Eve?"
Pro tip for the Sacramento romantic: When looking for your fireman, check the restrooms and stairwells.
According to Miss Travel, you head straight to the nearest bathroom.
The travel-centric dating site surveyed over 50,000 of its users to find out the top spots for New Year's Eve hookups and found that people on the site don't seem to be too concerned with ambiance. The number one location was a public restroom, with 35% of survey respondents admitting to taking a partner there. Next on the list? A stairwell, with 26% of respondents saying they've had a hookup in that particular kind of nook. The next five most popular spots, in order, are: balconies, taxis, elevators, hallways, and coat closets.
Since this survey only included members of Miss Travel, these findings can probably only be generalized to other daters on the site. But it seems there's no reason to worry if you don't end up having a New Year's Eve romance on a moonlit mountaintop or a heart-shaped bed — chances are, you're not alone.
That said, NYE romance is far from dead. Anyone hoping for a New Year's Eve moment slightly more in line with When Harry Met Sally should check out Craigslist's Missed Connections and Miscellaneous Romance sections; they're full of pleas for the perfect New Year's Eve kiss (and possibly more). One poster in Sacramento writes, "To my fireman....last year, you said this new years would be ours. Except this is that New Years and we are not together. What are you doing New Years Eve?"
Pro tip for the Sacramento romantic: When looking for your fireman, check the restrooms and stairwells.
Advertisement