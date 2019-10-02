10 New Products To Check Out At Sephora This Month

There are two types of people in this world: Those who live for the Halloween season — and everybody else. But even if the spooky festivities aren't your vibe, you still have a lot to look forward to this month. Most importantly, fall products. The biggest beauty retailers are rolling out new masks, lip colors, and hair offerings left and right — especially Sephora.
From fall eyeshadow palettes to winter-proof body serums, there's something for everyone, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.