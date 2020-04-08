Sephora's doors may be closed for the time being (along with other brands who are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19), but that doesn't mean that new product drops aren't happening online, where you can indulge your beauty whim from the comfort and safety of your home.
While staying healthy (and indoors) is the most important thing we can do right now, we're also not denying the cheer-up powers of brushed-up brows and decadent body lotion. Plus, Sephora is still offering free shipping with every order, so now's as good a time as any to treat yourself to some much-deserved beauty self-care. The seven just-landed products ahead fit the bill, and so much more.
