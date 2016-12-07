Never gift a fragrance, they say. Perfumes are so personal, they say. Go for something safe, they say. But where's the fun in that? We like a challenge, and we also like to think we know our friends and family members pretty damn well. Probably too well. (Like, mom, what made you think I needed to know details about when I was conceived?)



If you're a gift-giving risk-taker, then you've come to the right place. We sniffed the latest and greatest scents and matched each to a type of person we all know. The girl who only wears black. The one who never turns down a round of shots. That "intriguing" new friend with the ever-changing backstory. And definitely no mention of Carries, Samanthas, Charlottes, and Mirandas. (Because no one actually knows a freelance sex columnist living in a 600-square foot apartment, let's be real.)



Ahead, our best selects.



