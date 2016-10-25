Let me preface this review by saying that I have never been a dry-shampoo girl. This is, in part, because I prefer to wash my hair daily (or, at the very least, every other day), but it's also because until very recently, I had never come across a dry shampoo I truly loved. Sure, I like the results of dry shampoo as a style refresher and even a light volumizer, but most of the formulas I've tried have left my hair feeling gross and gritty — a feeling I cannot stand.
I know that some people can stomach residue, but as someone who touches her scalp and hair out of habit, product buildup is the last thing I want to feel as I run my fingers through my locks. And this, my friends, is the reason I love Oribe's new Gold Lust Dry Shampoo so goddamn much — it leaves no residue!
It's about time Oribe came out with a dry shampoo. Sure, the brand's cult Dry Texturizing Spray sops up some oil, but it's nothing compared to a classic dry-shampoo formula. This new offering, which is part of the brand's Gold Lust line, is a true oil-absorber. The best part? It won't weigh down your hair. I said it above, and I'll say it again: It leaves zero — that's right, zero — residue in the hair. Seriously, after spraying it into your roots and zhuzhing you may even forget you have it in your locks at all.
At $44, this product is by no means inexpensive, but if you're a light dry-shampoo user like I am, one bottle will likely last you a long time (I've had mine for almost four months, and it's still going strong). Nothing beats the feeling of fresh, clean hair — but this is a close second.
Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $44, available at Oribe.
