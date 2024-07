The New Moon In Cancer Wants You To Get Sentimental

With Cancer being a nostalgic sign, we might want to look back at childhood activities that brought us joy. What dreams stick out from our youth? What did we want to pursue? Who did we want to be? Thinking and reflecting upon these quandaries could lead us to understand what we want to change and add to our lives. Not only that, but it’ll give us the chance to heal our past. The presence of the centaur Chiron (who’s known as “the wounded healer”), as well as the asteroids Juno (the protector of the home, amongst other things), Ceres (the asteroid of unconditional love), and Pallas (who brings wisdom), will help us love and appreciate our shadow self and inner child, allowing us to stop the ongoing cycle of familial trauma or at least see the patterns as they are happening.