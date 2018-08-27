Police Release Photos Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Relation To Lyric McHenry’s Death

On Saturday, the NYPD released surveillance footage of a man who may have been the last person to see Lyric McHenry alive.
McHenry, 26, was found unconscious on a sidewalk in the Bronx in the early morning hours of August 14. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
McHenry was celebrating her birthday with friends and family at the Dream Downtown when she reportedly left the group and went downstairs to get an unknown man into the club. When he was denied entry, McHenry's friends say she drove away with the man, who they did not recognize.
The surveillance footage released by police shows the man near the area where McHenry was found. He is wanted for questioning.
In the wake of McHenry's death, some information has been mischaracterized: Contrary to reports that McHenry was found "half naked" in just a pajama top and underwear, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to Refinery29 that she was, in fact, fully clothed. At the time she was discovered, McHenry was wearing the pink slip dress shown in Instagram videos taken during her birthday celebration earlier that evening. The dress was a gift from her mother Jennifer, a well-known stylist.
While McHenry was reportedly found with a small ziplock bag containing cocaine, and early speculation suggests that she died from an overdose, her cause of death remains undetermined pending toxicology reports.
The autopsy did reveal that McHenry was between 15 and 20 weeks pregnant, but the family spokesperson, Edna Sims, said that none of McHenry's close friends or family knew of the pregnancy and is almost certain McHenry herself was unaware. Social media postings taken in the days before her death, including one in which McHenry's midriff can be seen, don't show any visible signs of pregnancy.
McHenry's family recently held a private memorial service for her in West Hollywood. The New York Daily News quoted a friend in attendance who told the newspaper that, “Her dad recalled how she was such a beautiful and intelligent person. Not only did she volunteer for the Obama campaign relentlessly, she graduated from Stanford University in three years."
A more formal memorial is being planned for September.
Anyone with information in regards to the unidentified individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
