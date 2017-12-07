Make sure you deserve what you’re asking for. Take an honest look at your performance and push for what you think is fair. It’s often said to ask for more so you have some room to barter, but I’ve never felt comfortable doing this. I've always asked Joe Bastianich for what I think is fair, and he’s always said yes. You have to consider your employer’s position, too, and make it relatively easy for them to say yes. A good boss will appreciate this and be more likely to consider your future requests.