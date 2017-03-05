When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
There's no denying that blue eye makeup is the trend du jour. Cobalt liner though, isn't for everyone — nor are electric blue lids. Sometimes, we want to toe the line between subtle and bold — and that's where this look comes into play. This dark denim smoky eye is statement-making, but somehow surprisingly neutral. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below to cop it for yourself.
Step 1. Dust a neutral brown eyeshadow all over your lid using a fluffy eyeshadow brush.
Step 2. Draw navy-blue eyeliner along your bottom lash line and over your entire lid.
Step 3. Smudge and blend the eyeliner using a clean eyeshadow brush.
Step 4. Finish off the look with a generous coat of black mascara.
