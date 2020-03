Is Nature-Inspired ASMR What’s Missing From Your Nighttime Routine?

Few of the sounds we associate with the interiors of our homes — radiator groans, the exhale of an overheated laptop, relentless thuds ringing down from graceless upstairs neighbors — elicit an overwhelming sense of calm. So when it comes to sonic sleep aids, the occasional ASMR video can work wonders — both in drowning out your weeping heat system and in rendering you unconscious (on purpose). That’s why we went ahead and partnered with Bed Bath & Beyond to create some ASMR content of our own.