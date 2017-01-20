3 Hairstyles That Look Rad Under A Hat — & Won’t Cause Hat Hair!

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Though winter tries to hold us back year after year, we’re determined to make the frigid months the best they can be. Bundling up and staying stylish can be a challenge, especially when you're in the second month of winter and the joy of that first snow fall has long gone.
But don't give up yet: It's time to throw your hat in the ring — because we have three adorable styles that will add interest to any bundled-up look — and they prevent hair hair, too!
Press play above to see the styles, then keep scrolling for the steps to try these looks at home. Look 1
Step 1: Apply your favorite styling cream throughout your hair.
Step 2: Section off your front section of hair and pull the rest back into a low, loose bun.
Step 3: Create four or five two-strand twists in the front section.
Step 4: Put the hat on! Look 2
Step 1: Prep hair by lightly misting with water. Apply styling cream throughout hair, then massage oil into the ends — this protects hair under the hair, no matter your texture.
Step 2: Part your hair down the middle and secure each side into two low puffs (for curly and textured hair), buns (for straight to wavy hair), or mini ponytails (for short hair).
Step 3: Pop that hat on! Look 3
Step 1: Apply styling lotion to the full length of your hair. This will keep hair hydrated and free of static under your hat, no matter your texture.
Step 2: Smooth hair back and place your hat on where desired.
Step 3: Use your fingers or a comb to tease out the sides and back for volume. Add texture spray for more body or oil to smoothness, depending on your hair type.
