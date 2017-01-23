When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Don't let a little moisture in the air rain on your parade. Instead, try this chic twist: a foolproof way to get out the door fast and keep your 'do looking polished all day. Because let's be honest, no one wants to put too much time or effort into their hair when it's raining out.
Press play above for the full rainy-day twist tutorial, then scroll down for the steps to try it at home.
Step 1: Starting at the nape of the neck, twist hair upwards to form a twist.
Step 2: Use oversized bobby pins (or French pins) to secure the hair as you move towards the top of the head. Drive each pin into the twist going in the same direction as the hair, then turn and push it into the twist to lock it into place. Continue until you reach the top of the crown.
Step 3: Use pomade or oil and a soft brush to smooth and perfect the sides.
Step 4: Tuck and pin the top sections as desired.
