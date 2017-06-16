For those of us with natural, textured, or relaxed hair, moisture is our religion. On the list of commandments? Oil, cream, butter, conditioner — and thou shalt never use anything drying like hairspray, texturizing mist, or dry shampoo.
But, despite what you've heard, there are dry shampoos that do work for natural hair — and help you last that much longer until wash day. You just have to find the right ones and apply them correctly. "I started using a dry shampoo when I was transitioning from relaxed to natural, and started wearing sew-in weaves," Devi Velázquez of NaturallyCurly says. "I didn't like how greasy my real hair was feeling underneath and dry shampoos [were] great for giving a clean feel, but not compromising the texture or shape of [my] curls."
Velázquez learned that it's about targeting just the roots, and avoiding the lengths and ends. "They're not really intended for your hair," Velázquez says. "But they're so good for your scalp."
Her advice? Check out the labels and steer clear of anything with drying alcohols. We asked her to share a few of her favorite drugstore options and tips, ahead.