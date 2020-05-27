5 Hair Color Kits That Are As Close To “Clean” As It Gets

In terms of DIY beauty treatments, at-home hair color is probably the most daunting. Whereas dusting your split ends is relatively low-risk, changing your hair color in any way — be it dyeing grays or attempting blonde highlights using only lemon juice and the sun — is the work of a chemical reaction, which can sound scary.
Rather, think of your choice of at-home hair dye kind of like your favorite bottle of nail polish: In both cases (your highlights and manicure), the process requires synthetic ingredients to create a stable color compound, but that doesn't mean either are going to be toxic or harmful to your health.
On the contrary, today, many hair-care brands have eliminated some potentially harmful additives from their color formulas by switching out ammonia and parabens for naturally-occurring alkaline agents, which are gentle on the cuticle of the hair and still maintain the efficacy of the color. If you're searching for a box dye with a pared-down ingredients label and top-rated reviews, you'll find five of the best-in-class options for your quarantine color, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.