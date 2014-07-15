Photographed by Lauren Perlstein.
It's the cardinal rule of beauty: Regardless of what someone's hair looks like, thou shalt not comment. But, no matter what, there will always be someone who just has to let her opinion be known — especially when it comes to natural hair. Since some of us are still unsure where the line between "conversation starter" and "flat-out insult" stands, The Huffington Post is here to school us on the dos and don'ts.
Some no-no topics are obvious, such as asking a woman if you can touch her hair. Some are just flat-out insulting — if we didn't know better, we'd say they were made up. Conclusion: Commenting on someone's hair, no matter its type or texture, is not your privilege or your right. It's fine to have an opinion, but some things are better left unexpressed.
Check out the full list, and tell us in the comments: Have you been the victim of unsolicited follicular feedback? (The Huffington Post)
