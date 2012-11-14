If you Wikipedia-ed "Perfect Fall Day," last Sunday in Greenwich, Connecticut might pop up. Clear skies, crisp air, saturated color, and that indescribable scent of fallen leaves? Yep, all there. While we don't, as a rule, make it out to CT on the regular, we couldn't pass up the private viewing of Nate Lowman's new exhibition, I wanted to be an artist but all I got was this lousy career.
Put on by the Brant Foundation Art Study Center (yes, the family that includes the fabulous Brant boys), the show is a comprehensive curation of Lowman's oeuvre, with all the iconic works — bikini photos, appropriated bumper stickers, bullet holes, and yes, "Four Seasons," a room-sized, mixed-medium installation that includes paintings and reworked found printed matter; Think: A canvas of a man falling from the World Trade Center and ice skater/villainess supreme Tonya Harding stumbling during an Olympic performance. The pièce de résistance? Perhaps the most infamous car in America, namely OJ Simpson's White Ford Bronco, which — hello nineties flashback — 95 million Americans watched being chased by a fleet of police for more than an hour in 1994.
Despite the sinister subject matter, the afternoon was anything but macabre — between a sumptuous lunch on the Brant's monumental polo field and art and fashion heavy-hitters like Laure Heriard Dubreuil and husband Aaron Young, Johan Lindeberg, and Terry Richardson, we enjoyed a creeping afternoon buzz fueled by more than one glass of white wine. Cut to 4 p.m., when, accompanied by the magical, synthesized electric strains of Gang Gang Dance's set, we snapped Instagram-worthy shots of us cartwheeling on the mowed lawn, sunlight dappling just so. We even spotted a young boy racing into the sunset until he disappeared from sight (don't worry, his mom found him), which we all agreed would make a nice, if trite, short film — soundtrack included. We know it would be too sweet for Lowman, so we could always incorporate the Bronco somehow.
The exhibition runs until March 2013 at The Brant Foundation Art Study Center, 941 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut; Open Monday through Friday by appointment only: To schedule an appointment, email info@brantfoundation.org.
Photo: Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc.com