Is Using Nasal Spray For A Stuffy Nose As Bad As Everyone Says It Is?

You can tell when you're dependent upon nose spray because you'll feel like you have to use it several times a day, Dr. Chang says. "One may initially start off using it once a day, but than over time, you now need to use it two times a day, then three times a day," he says. And if you continue to "need" to use the nose spray daily even after your cold or allergies have subsided, then it's usually a sign that you've used it too much, he says. Ultimately, if you become dependent upon nasal spray to breathe, then it'll take longer to resolve the underlying issue. In some cases, people may need to use other medication to treat it, or have surgery to correct the problem