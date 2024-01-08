We Scored R29 Reader-Exclusive Promo Codes On 2023’s Award-Winning Goods

Here at Refinery29, we do our best to be ahead of the trend when it comes to forecasting red-hot, viral products and brands before they're the name on everyone's lips. However, with another year come and gone, we can't help but feel a little nostalgic. And as it happens, it is time for a brand-new installment of our annual MVP Awards — aka our biggest shoutouts to the best and brightest products that leveled up our lives in the past year (and that we would be remiss to start 2024 without).
From Caraway's polished (literally) stainless steel cookware to Maison Miru's dainty and ouch-free Nap Earrings, 2023's class of MVPs (that's Most Valuable Products) has something for everyone. They may not always be the glitziest or glamorous (although we have that covered too), but when it comes to utility, function, and innovative design? We dare you to find better. And because we know what it's like to hunt for deals online — we do it on a daily basis, after all — we did the legwork and secured R29 reader-exclusive promo codes on some of our favorite award-winners from this year. (It's a win-win: You get a discount, and we get the satisfaction of introducing you to your new favorite commuter shoes.) Keep scrolling to peruse all the deals on some soon-to-be-MVPs of your own.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Chic, elevated designs, impeccable quality, and flat backs that won't poke and prod? Say less, Maison Miru. This AAPI-owned brand had a dynamite 2023, and we for one eagerly await what 2024 has in store. (More Nap Earrings styles? Yes, please!)
Dates: Now - 2/29
Sale: 20% off sitewide (limit 1 per customer)
Promo Code: R29MVP
Because everyone should be able to get off — whenever and wherever they want. The Unbound Puff is a tiny yet mighty suction vibrator that had our Wellness Writer "quaking in aftershocks of my orgasm" post-use. So, you know... you're welcome.
Dates: 1/2-1/31
Sale: 35% off sitewide
Promo Code: REFINERY29
We can't promise you a consistent eight hours of sleep a night (make that 14 if you're Dakota Johnson), but Cozy Earth's plush, sustainable bamboo bedding is an excellent place to start. (Especially when they're 35% off!)
Dates: 1/8-1/15
Sale: 10% off sitewide
Promo Code: REFINERY
Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers collaborated with Brooklyn-based jeweler Catbird last year, and the result was nothing short of magic. (As what tends to happen when kindred spirits meet.) From dainty charms made for stacking onto even daintier chains to moonstone pendants, the drop is a must-have for anyone looking to sport a piece of indie sadgirl magic.
If 2024 is the year you promise to rely more on your barely-used oven and less on Uber Eats, then nothing will motivate you more than a shiny new set of cookware — especially when it's from Caraway. The lifestyle startup darling's essential quartet of stainless steel pots and pans has everything a budding cook could ever need (and nothing you don't); all that's missing? A cookbook and helpful talking rat.
Dates: 1/8-1/15
Sale: 10% off sitewide
Promo Code: Refinery29
If you're ready to stop switching out your commuter shoes in the office elevator, why not invest in a chic pair that will comfortably (and stylishly) get you from door to door? These Vivaia ones are breathable and chic and come in a rainbow of patterns and solids.
Purple's RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress unlocked "one of the finest sleeping experiences I’ve had to date," per our Shopping Director — and, well, that sounds pretty great to us. The entire range is currently on sale (no code needed) but if you need extra time to mull over your purchase, we have a 15% code that will be active for a week later this month.
Dates: 1/8-1/14
Sale: 25% off sitewide (minimum orders $125+)
Promo Code: REFINERY25
Girlfriend's size range of activewear and lounge essentials is among the best in the industry (many styles go up to 6X), making the High Rise Bike Short a favorite on our team. Plus, the brand is a leader in using recycled textiles with added UPF protection, so what's not to love?
Dates: 1/8-1/15
Sale: 15% off sitewide
Promo Code: REFINERY
From juicy leave-in treatments to scalp-quenching oils, Ceremonia's hair products have amassed a wide range of fans ever since launching in late 2020. In 2022, the brand landed on Sephora shelves, and last year, it launched its first fragrance, Perfume de la Tierra. What's in store for 2024? We'll have to wait and see — but we have a good feeling it's going to be worth the wait.
