It’s that time of year again: music festival season. To fully experience these days of nonstop dancing and nights of unforgettable memories, you need to be prepared. Whether you’re in it just for the social media bragging rights (no shame, we all do it) or you're a true lover of music, we’ve come up with a super-easy seven-day countdown for all your festival needs. From incorporating an at-home tanning product, like the Jergens® Natural Glow® Wet Skin Moisturizer, into your routine one week prior to braiding your hair the night before (we like the lived-in look), this foolproof guide breaks it all down. Follow the steps in the video above and let your pre-festival worries melt away. All you have to do is buy your ticket and get pumped for all the photo ops, famous faces, and flower crowns you're about to witness.
Advertisement