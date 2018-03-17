5 Fragrances For Every Type Of Music Festivalgoer

Congrats, you're going to Coachella! You've already spent $500 for general admission and a shuttle pass, $75 for those cut-off Levi's shorts, maybe another two hundo on a Loveshackfancy dress, god-knows-what on your Airbnb and flight, then there's food and drink... but, what the hell, it's totally worth it! (It is worth it, right? Right?!)
At this point, what's another $18 to $165 for a festival-inspired fragrance that'll help to etch all the best moments of the weekend into your mind forever? Whether you're into classic rock guitar solos, neon body paint, or just looking to make it into a major magazine's street style roundup, there's something for you, ahead.