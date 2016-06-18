Ah, the female orgasm: Many women spend a major part of their sexually active lives in the pursuit of just one, while others can climax with ease. So, we can't help but wonder, are multiple orgasms (a commonly upheld "skill" of the female anatomy) actually attainable for all women?
Women's Health sought out Vivienne Cass, PhD, author of The Elusive Orgasm, for her expert opinion on the matter. Dr. Cass specified that women can, technically, have between five and seven orgasms in a row — but, for some, this just doesn't happen. She went on to explain that discomfort or fatigue are common inhibitors, which makes sense. However, a more surprising factor can be overstimulation.
The clitoris is so sensitive that it can be sent into overdrive (and thus become less-than-responsive) if it's given too much attention. Once a woman's reached her first orgasm, Dr. Cass advises that she or her partner focus elsewhere, either on the vagina or simply on the come-down, before going for a second climax. This is one situation where slow and steady does win the race.
(Women's Health)
