We've all probably got at least one muffin tin. It typically sits in the back of one of our kitchen cabinets behind the baking sheets we use more frequently until we decide to make cupcakes or muffins.
The thing is though, the seemingly one-purpose pans are actually kitchen powerhouses if you know their hidden uses. In fact muffin tins can be used for a number of time-saving kitchen hacks that will make you wonder why you weren't storing yours up front all along. Ahead, find eight tips and tricks that will turn you into an instant fan of the bakeware — even if you hate to bake!
