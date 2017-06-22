Story from Movies

17 Dirty Jokes We TOTALLY Missed In Beloved Films From Our Youth

Lauren Le Vine
Illustrated by Madelyn Somers.
As the urban legends go, Disney movies are riddled with subliminal reference to sex. It’s supposedly written in the stars in The Lion King. In Aladdin, Genie tells Rajah to “take off and go,” but he’s really saying, “Good teenagers take off their clothes.” And, let us not forget the minister’s erection during the wedding in The Little Mermaid.
But, no matter how much speculation runs rampant, we'll probably never know if the Mouse House actually does have a hidden agenda for indoctrinating viewers about such prurient matters.
The jokes we’re about to discuss, on the other hand, leave much less to the imagination. Either they’re gems for adults hidden in kids’ movies, or they’re references in adult movies that flew over our heads when we watched them in our youth. Now that we've caught them, though, we’ll never be able to look at these films the same way again. Nor will calling the top bunk bed ever be free of sexual innuendo. Thanks a lot, Big.
Inside Out (2015)

Fear: What was that? A bear?

Disgust: There aren't any bears in San Francisco

Anger: I saw a guy with a hairy back, does that count?
Clueless (1995)

Amber: "Ms. Stoeger, my plastic surgeon doesn't want me doing any activity where balls fly at my nose."

Dionne: "Well, there goes your social life."
Shrek (2001)

[Pans up on huge castle.]

“Do you think maybe he’s compensating for something?”
The Santa Clause (1996)

Charlie: "You’re flying!"

Santa Claus: "It’s okay, I lived through the ‘60s."
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

“Let me tell you about the time I used a sharpened clam shell to turn a T-Rex into a T-Rachel.”
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire: "Sink the sub. Hide the weasel. Park the porpoise. A bit of the old Humpty Dumpty, Little Jack Horny, the Horizontal Mambo, hmm? The Bone Dancer, Rumpleforeskin, Baloney Bop, a bit of the old Cunning Linguistics?"

Stu: "Mrs. Doubtfire, please."

Mrs. Doubtfire: "Oh, dear, now I'm sorry, am I being a little graphic? I'm sorry. Well, I hope you're up for a little competition. She's got a power tool in the bedroom, dear. It's her own personal jackhammer. She could break sidewalk with that thing. She uses it and the lights dim, it's like a prison movie. Amazed she hasn't chipped her teeth...I hope you bring cocktail sauce. She's got the crabs, dear, and I don't mean Dungeness."
Hercules (1997)

"And then that, that play, that, that, that Oedipus thing. Man, I thought I had problems."
Monster House (2006)

Jenny: "Well, if those are the teeth, and that's the tongue, then that must be the uvula!"

Chowder: "Oh, so it's a girl house."
Toy Story 2 (1999)

Fans refer to this as the “double-wing boner.”
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1999)

“Wow! Wittgenstein is searching through all my files; searching through regions heretofore only dreamed of by man. Whew...that feels sorta good. My memory banks are being stroked, and by an expert. I feel something inside of me, and I can’t keep it to myself any longer!”
Big (1988)

Susan: "I’m not sure if we should do this yet. I mean, I like you, and I want to spend the night with you."

Josh: "Do you mean sleep over?"

Susan: "Well, yeah."

Josh: "Okay...but I get to be on top!"
Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

“Why does the ocean roar? Give up? You would too if you﻿ had crabs on your﻿ bottom and oysters in your bed.”
Ratatouille (2007)

Skinner: "What are you doing in here?"

Linguini: "I'm just familiarizing myself with, you know, the vegetables and such."

Skinner: "Get out! One can get too familiar with vegetables, you know!"
Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

[During a wedding stampede.]

"I thought the earth wasn't supposed to move until the honeymoon."
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

“The snozberries taste like snozberries!”

Apparently, a snozberry is another word for the head of a penis.
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

"I bet you weren't expecting this."
Hocus Pocus (1993)

Winifred: We desire children.

Bus driver: "Hey, that may take me a couple of tries, but I don't think that'd be a problem."
The Rugrats Movie (1998)

Baby #1: Man, they cut my cord.

Baby #2: [Peeking in diaper] Aw, consider yourself lucky.
