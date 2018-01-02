10 Motivational Quotes From Inspiring Women To Start 2018 Off Right

The energy and drive that comes at the start of a new year can feel like magic, when really, it's more like focused optimism. Sure, early January is an arbitrary timeline in the grand scheme of life to make a change — but you should claim that energy whenever, and however, you can get it.
As you set your mind on the things you want to accomplish over the coming year, whether that involves starting over or picking up where you left off, you might look toward other hard-working, go-getting, prolific women for inspiration. Start 2018 with their words of wisdom in mind!