The Real-Life Struggles Of A Millennial Mom In NYC



Your biggest struggle right now is…

Can I say life? I mean, I’m getting the hang of it, but I struggle with juggling everything, trying to manage our routines and planning for the future and making sure we’re all taken care of, emotionally, physically, and financially. I’m sure everyone says this, but it’s really tough making things work when you lack the resources and support. I sometimes think things would be easier if we had a steady nanny we could afford, or a relative nearby who could help take care of Olive from time to time, but we just have us.



Are you still dealing with any postpartum symptoms?

LOL. I totally still catch myself peeing myself from time to time…is that fucked up? After I had Olive, I had “menopause” dryness and had to be prescribed estrogen to help heal down there. And I only literally last month had my first period (woohoo!) after almost two years without it, mostly cause I am still nursing in some form, although I’m not pumping anymore (thank god!).