12 Mother’s Day Gift Baskets So Good You’ll Want To Send Them To Yourself

Unless you happen to be quarantining with your mom, chances are you won't be able to fete her IRL this Mother's Day. That's a bummer, but it's also an opportunity to go a little overboard with a big treat for the woman who raised you — delivered contact-free, of course. And while a bouquet of flowers is classic, a scented candle is appreciated, and a sweet treat is always delicious, what's better than a gift basket that combines those elements and more?
Because the internet is awash in potential presents this time of year, we've rounded up our favorite gift baskets so you don't have to spend your time guessing and Googling. There's something here for every mom — from foodies to plant-lovers to those whose ideal afternoon is spent in a bubble bath — so go forth and make her day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.