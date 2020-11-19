I was furious and grief-stricken watching and reading about the outrageous act of brutality, but I also recognized whatever I was feeling couldn’t compare to what my kids were going through, the fear and anger they must have felt. Having benefited my whole life from white privilege, I was constantly trying to accelerate my education on racism, especially while raising two Black children. I was part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committees at my kids’ schools and an anti-racist book club. I worked to instill in my kids a sense of pride and love for their Ethiopian heritage. Living so close to LA’s Little Ethiopia, they were fortunate enough to be able to partake in cultural activities like Amharic lessons and traditional dance classes. They celebrated holidays like Enkutatash and Genna. But despite my best efforts to understand, I knew that I would never be subject to the hostilities they would face, and despite raising them in a supposedly liberal, progressive, diverse community, I couldn’t protect them from the realities of racism in this country and in the world at large. I didn’t know if I wanted to shield them from the world, or help prepare them to confront it.