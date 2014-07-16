Art and fashion have always been close bedfellows, but never more so than at cult designer label, Mother of Pearl. Each season, the 12-year-old brand collaborates with a U.K. artist to create eye-catching prints for which it's fast developing a worldwide reputation: Roses, bumblebees, and hearts are just some of the motifs emblazoned across the label's trademark, sporty silhouette. No wonder Mother of Pearl is every fashion editor’s go-to for outfits that pack a sartorial punch, but are still a cinch to wear.
This is, in part, thanks to the efforts of the brand's creative director, Amy Powney, whose vision (alongside that of founder Maia Norman) is to create collections that make women feel comfortable and powerful. We caught up with Powney in the company’s East London headquarters to discover what makes her tick. (Endless cups of tea and Cluedo parties, apparently.)