Why My Mom’s Not Invited To My Wedding

Being together with my fiancé made me get in touch with her once more, following a few years of the estrangement phase. I wanted her to know I had fallen in love and moved in with someone for the first time. I wanted to tell her that I hoped to spend the rest of my life with him, that I was happy. I walked through the park to her house and rang the bell. She opened the door, and I went to her and she wrapped her arms around me. We stood crying on the porch for a long time, me in her arms.



Our catch-up was emotional. I told her about my life, where I had been, where I worked, where I now lived. I told her about my boyfriend and what he was like; that he had brown, curly hair and was a beautiful person. She asked me if he treated me well; I said he did. She told me I had lost weight and was skinny — something I had dreamed of hearing from her my whole life — and then added that I was so skinny all you could see were my teeth.



Our contact was short-lived. So now, here I am, getting married — and she doesn’t know. Again, I find myself wanting to share this milestone event with her. I want her to be a part of it, or at the very least to know it’s happening. But, of course, there’s no point in phoning her up to tell her about it, only to then step right back out of her life again.



She knows the name of my fiancé, at least. But she never got to meet him. When the last "cycle" came to an end, I made the decision not to go back for another.



I choose me. I choose my health and my happiness, even though they come with a cost. The least of it is being judged. Her absence from every step I take in life, along with the knowledge that she is alone, is the real price.



So when people ask if my mom will be at my wedding, the answer is no, she won’t. But she will be in my heart, where she always is and will remain.



*Ellen Burns is the pen name of a writer living in the U.K.