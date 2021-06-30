Mom, you might not know this about social media, but there’s also a tendency to show a highlight reel of your life, instead of any difficulties, and it’s fostered a culture of toxicity to a point where people feel like they can't live up to these highlight reels. As someone who lives online, whose job centers around being online, it does affect me. In 2013 or 2014, before I found the body-positive movement, I was definitely influenced by that "Instagram model” look, the girl with the perfect body. I’m not that way now, but it’s still the case for a lot of people. It took a lot of work for me to unlearn a lot of those things that people have put into practice online for so long, so I don’t look at that content, I don’t follow people who push an unrealistic beauty standard.