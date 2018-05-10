These Mother-Daughter Duos Are Food Industry Power Players

How has your relationship influenced your company and where you are today?

Andrina: "My mom is my inspiration. She struggled to find the right job after graduating from University of Washington top of her business class in 1965, but found her passion in food and had the resolve to start a business that revolved around it. I grew up empowered because of it. Joining Fran’s was not the plan, but when the chance to join the company came about – I jumped at it."

Fran: "Andrina was still in grade school when I started Fran’s. I wasn’t sure that I would have the time to be the mom that I wanted to be and also put the work into the business that it needed. But I discovered that the satisfaction I took from work made everything else much more rewarding. I was so proud of Andrina when she got her MBA from Cornell… and so humbled when she – despite having a successful career of her own – decided to join Fran’s."