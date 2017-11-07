Don’t Let These Interview Questions Trip You Up

If you're fortunate enough to make it to the interview stage of applying for a job, you've already impressed your potential employers in a big way. Still, a major reason that interviews can be so nerve-wracking is because conveying your worth off the résumé requires careful preparation, quick thinking, and verbal fluency that are hard to maintain on the spot. Especially if you have no idea what interview questions may come your way.
The good thing is, you're not alone! Hiring managers are looking for candidates with certain skills and experience who can execute the job they need to fill, but they usually aren't trying to reinvent the wheel. Glassdoor sorted through thousands of interview questions on its site to come up with the 50 most common ones job seekers are confronted with. Then, they got insight from a variety of experts on how to answer them.
Ahead, check out 10 common, but usually unexpected, interview questions you might be asked. They come with suggestions for responses, so that you won't get tripped up.