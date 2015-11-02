What if a window and a balcony had a baby? Well, they just did. Meet the More Sky window — an invention that lets you experience the outdoors from inside your apartment.
Dreamed up and brought to life by Argentinian architect Aldana Ferrer Garcia, whose portfolio includes a "future kitchen" with morphing surfaces, the window is designed with densely populated cities in mind. True to its name, the unique design provides anyone living in a small space extra access to the outside through their very own window-cum-seating-nook.
It's a brilliant transitional indoor-outdoor space that provides visual relief and even lets in extra sunlight. But installation? We can't help you there. We're also not sure we'd really recommend curling up in one.
