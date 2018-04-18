Sometimes it feels like we blink and there’s a new makeup trend gracing the red carpets or flooding our social feeds. More often than not, these complex trends take a team of expert makeup artists to create. But every once in a while, there's a killer look that we can't wait to recreate ourselves. This is the case with monochromatic makeup. YouTuber Toni Olaoye is here to show you that nailing a monochromatic pink look requires only a few steps — and the right products, of course.
To try it at home, prep your complexion (think of it as a blank canvas) with primer and apply your shade of Revlon ColorStay Foundation, a longwear formula that blends smoothly and features buildable coverage. Then, fill in your brows with a fine-tipped brow pencil. Now for the fun part: It's time to add in a dash of colour (pink — because what else?). For your shadow, swipe a creamy pink formula onto your entire upper eyelid and then pack on a pressed powder in an icy-pink hue with a flat brush. Use a business card as a straightedge for a perfect winged eye. After giving your lashes a little love with a few coats of mascara, sweep a soft-pink cream blush and a rose-gold gilded highlighter on the high points of your cheeks for an iridescent glow.
Finally, finish the look with a glossy pink lip. Pro tip: Add concealer to your lips as a base before lining with a pretty pink lipliner. Complete your look with Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Creme in Peony Buff — a lustrous formula that goes on as a gloss and then transforms into a creamy finish with lasting pigment. And there you have it: a fresh, next-level millennial-pink look that will have all your friends convinced you tapped a professional makeup artist. Little do they know.
Advertisement