Going full on matchy-matchy isn’t a new fad; it’s a trend that’s been around for a minute. C'mon, who doesn't remember the days of colour coordinating head to toe (beauty look, included) or, if you're a child of the '90s, obsessively matching your sparkly peach lip gloss to your nail polish? But today, if red carpets and the latest fashion week runways are any indication, it’s back, only this time in a much cooler way.
Enter: the monochromatic beauty trend, a look that matches your lips, cheeks, and eyes. Sure, it might sound redundant, but it’s actually a combo that’s quite versatile and easy to recreate. The best part? It can be created with pretty much any colour under the sun (er, rainbow) — from a subtle wash of pastel pink to a vampy hue (we love Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Crème for its vast range of shades). So whether your inner makeup artist is in her first year of beauty school or is a straight-up pro, you're sure to find a look that speaks to you.
Advertisement
*All prices listed are in CAD.
Wash Of Colour
If you’re a beauty beginner wanting to get in on the ground floor of this trend, this variation is right up your alley. It’s subtle yet oh-so pretty, and no expert blending skills are required. “Pink is universally flattering and very forgiving if you’re not used to applying makeup,” says makeup artist Sabrina Rinaldi.
To create this all-pink-everything look, start with a solid base using your favourite buildable foundation. (We used Revlon ColorStay Makeup for its natural finish.) Then, starting with your eyes, apply a pink cream shadow (may millennial pink never die) to your upper eyelids. Follow up by stippling on a pressed powder in the same hue, blending at the creases. “If you’re planning on using a powder shadow, always, always layer it over a creamy formula,” says Rinaldi. “It’ll give your powder something to stick to and will ultimately help with longevity.” Finish off your eyes with a swipe or two of brown mascara that’ll complement the softness of the rest of this look.
Moving on to your lips, apply Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Crème in Fresh Petal — skipping the lipliner, which can look overly structured. “If you find that your lip crème is too warm of a shade compared to your eye look, don’t be afraid to layer it over a lilac hue,” notes Rinaldi. To finish, sweep a matching pink blush on the apples of your cheeks and an iridescent highlighter on your cheekbones, your Cupid’s bow, and the bridge of your nose.
Advertisement
Sunset Effect
“The key to successfully creating this slightly more complex look lies in the blending of multiple complementary shades,” says Rinaldi. To create it, first close your eyes (seriously, do it) and picture a sunset: Notice how the darkest colour is closest to the horizon (your lashline) and each shade progressively gets lighter as you move up towards the sky (your upper eyelids and browbones). Starting with the darkest shade, apply a reddish-brown powder shadow along your upper eyelid. Next, working your way up, swipe on an orange-pink formula from your creases to midway up your upper eyelids. “After each shade, don’t forget to thoroughly blend where the colours meet, creating a seamless gradation,” explains Rinaldi. Last but not least, press on a yellow or gold eyeshadow along your browbones and blend. Top off the unique look with a swipe of black mascara for contrast.
Shop This
Sure, you could go really matchy and create an ombré lip to boot, but for this look, Rinaldi preferred to keep the lips on the simpler side by using Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Crème in Apricot Silk — a peachy hue similar to the eyeshadow shade used above the crease. When it came to the cheeks, however, Rinaldi went a different route. “I wanted to create a cheek that was just as multidimensional as the eye, so I used three different shades,” says Rinaldi. “A pink creamy blush along her cheekbones, a rose-gold highlighter on her apples, and a true-gold highlighter on her upper cheekbones.” Got that? Good.
Advertisement
Cutting Edge
This last and final look is a straight-up lewk, and tbh, we’re living for its vampy vibes. “This is the most technical of the three because you’re creating a graphic shape with a really dark, dramatic hue,” says Rinaldi. “But if you can pull it off, it’s so gorgeous.” First (after you’ve applied your foundation, of course), use an angled eyeliner brush and a dark-purple or mauve powder eyeshadow to create the architectural shape — starting at the inner corner of each eye and swiping straight up towards your brow. Then, angle the line out towards your temple until you’ve gone about a half an inch past your outer corner. “If you’re having trouble making your angles, use a business card or medical tape to act as your guide,” suggests Rinaldi. Then, fill in the shape with eyeshadow. Finish the eye look by blending out the hard edges for a softer look, and then feel free to have at it with the mascara — the more the merrier.
Shop This
Rinaldi suggests skipping the cheeks this go-around and heading straight for the lips by swiping on a gothic dark gloss. We're really loving the Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Crème in Rich Bordeaux — it's not only super pigmented but also gives your lips a fuller, smoother look. If you really want to take it up a notch, swipe on a matching nail polish to finish the lewk.
So now that you have options, which will you choose?
On Juliette: T by Alexander Wang top, T by Alexander Wang skirt, Sophia Webster shoes, Annie Costello Brown earrings at archivestoronto.com. On Marie Carmel: Tibi dress, Ellery shoes, Biko x Andrew Coimbra earrings, Par ICI by Alynne Lavigne rings. On Tamika: Burberry dress, Attico shoes, Boe earrings at visitzane.com.
Advertisement