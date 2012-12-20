Do you think consumers are really starting to drive the demand for more sustainable and responsibly made jewelry?



"Absolutely. When I began designing, people really weren’t as interested in the sustainable aspects of my designs. They were really just interested in the aesthetics of my designs, which was lovely, but I felt they were really missing half of what was amazing about these pieces. Magazines used to highlight only beautiful things, and pieces that were eco-friendly were of lower quality, but now people are really looking for sustainable options out there. It’s been really exciting to see that change and be part of that change."