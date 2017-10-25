Your Money M.O. Profile: Never Has A Rainy Day

People tease you for never spending money, and you’re pretty proud of that. Maybe you grew up watching a family member in financial distress and swore that would never happen to you, or you haunted lots of personal finance forums when you landed your first real job. Either way, you pour almost everything you make into the future — you fully fund your 401(k) each year and opt in to the company match, have an aggressive emergency fund, tackle your student loans with ferocity, and earmark savings for your future wedding, down payment for a house, and an education fund for your kids that you’ll funnel into a 529 account as soon as they’re actually born. The stock market scares you, because you don’t like what you can’t predict. What if there’s a crash, and you lose everything you’ve worked for? Much better to just accrue interest in your savings account, even if it's minimal.