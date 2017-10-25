Scared Of Investing? Read This.

Did you know that historically your money doubles in the market every eight to 10 years? That may not sound like a good deal, but stick with us for a second. Trying to save a million dollars without the help of the stock market seriously increases how much work you have to do on your own. If you wanted to save $1,000,000 by the time you retired, assuming retirement is 35 years away, you’d need to save $2,380 each month. But if you wanted to invest your way to a million dollars, you’d only need to save $491 a month. Einstein called compounding the eighth wonder of the world, and we couldn’t agree more.