5 Things Every Over-Saver Should Do Now

You took our quiz and realized that it’s possible you’re overcautious with your money. Your reluctance to spend may mean that you’ve put off having home repairs done, wear clothes until they literally fall apart, and feel immense guilt at the mere thought of “frivolous” spending. You’ve worked so hard to save, and the thought of losing everything in a stock-market crash or poor investment is too scary to think about. You stick with what you think is the safest option, but it’s definitely time to branch out. First, take a closer look at your short-term savings and then you can explore some long-term investment options