A Week In Washington, D.C., On A $75,000 Salary

5 a.m. — Wake up and get ready for work. I'm always starving in the morning, but I hate breakfast foods. I eat some leftover dan dan mian from takeout a few nights ago. Manage to take the bus/Metro all the way to work, which is impressive for a Friday. I have a new-ish job, but I still have so much money on my SmarTrip card from my old employer that I don't pay attention to how much my commute costs. (Depending on the route I take, it's somewhere between $8 - $10/day, roundtrip, which seems expensive since my old commute used to cost $4/day, roundtrip. I still contribute to my SmarTrip, but sometimes I take an Uber or Lyft to the Metro.) I debate getting a coffee until I remember that I have a green juice at work provided by my employer provided (not typical). I try to drink coffee only once or twice a week anyway. Plus, I'm going on vacation in a few weeks, and then again in six months, and I'm saving for elective surgery.