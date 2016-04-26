A Week In Washington, D.C., On An Intern's Salary



Day 6



7 a.m. — It’s Saturday, but I have to work at the convention again. Coincidentally, my mom also has to attend for her job so we go together. I eat cereal at home before heading out.



9:30 a.m. — I have to put money on my Metro card again. Luckily, I have mom with me this time and she pays.



10:15 a.m. — We stop at Starbucks to pick up snacks, so we can avoid the overpriced food at the Convention Center. Mom pays.



12 p.m. — I eat my lunch from Starbucks, but throw out half of it because it’s gotten warm. Yuck.



3:30 p.m. — My boss calls it quits for the day! The weather is beautiful, so I head outside to walk around and hit a couple of shops. I pick up a bottle of water, and then head to a local bakery I’ve been dying to try. I get a chaider — that’s a chai tea made with apple cider, for those of you who don’t know — and a biscotti. Damn you, fancy coffee shops and your delicious, expensive treats. $8.11



7 p.m. — My mom and I go out for dinner at Graffiato, a Top Chef restaurant famous for homemade pastas. It doesn’t disappoint — and tastes even better when mom pays.



Total: $8.11