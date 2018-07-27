A Week In Washington, D.C., On A $41,000 Salary

7:30 p.m. — On my way home, my friend, O., texts me and asks if I want to meet up for a drink. I say absolutely yes, as she's one of my few good friends in the city and has really been there for me over the past year when my mental illness has caused some lows. We meet at a bar halfway between our Metro stops and have three margaritas each for Margarita Monday. She tells me about a hilarious Tinder date she had this weekend. C. and I started dating as soon as I got out of school, and sometimes I wonder if I missed out on something. But hearing everyone's crazy dating stories makes me glad to have found someone who loves me and who I love back. O. and I also talk about mental health awareness and how important it is that we're visible with our own mental illnesses. It can often feel like you need to hide it, and sometimes you really do have to, but in general, I think being open about my bipolar disorder can help destigmatize it by showing that it's normal and okay. $21