Monthly Expenses

Rent: $800 (I'm moving in with a roommate, and she'll pay $1,200. We're moving into a two-bedroom, but I have a smaller bedroom, brought most of our furniture, and I have to walk through her room to get to the kitchen/living area.)

Student Loans: $0 (My parents are helping me pay them off until I'm able to take it over.)

Cell Phone: $0 (I'm on my family's plan.)

Utilities: ~$100 (for gas, electric, and Wi-Fi)

Spotify & Hulu: $10

Netflix: $0 (My parents pay for our family plan.)

Amazon Prime: $0 (I'm on my family's plan.)

MetroCard: ~$50 (I top off when I need, only using the Metro after work and on the weekends.)

Insurance: $0 (I'm still on my family's insurance for a few more years.)