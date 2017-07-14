An Intern's Week In Washington, D.C., On $15/Hour

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Rent In Portland: I go to college in Portland, and my parents pay this ($340) while I'm gone because balancing rent for two places would be difficult. (This rent is low is because I live in a house with seven of my best girlfriends.)

D.C. Utilities & Wi-Fi & Portland Wi-Fi: $70

Dental & Healthcare: $0. I am still on my parents' plan.

Cell Phone: $0. I am still on my parents' plan.

Savings: $10 deposited into my Roth IRA account. I'll bump this up after I graduate and have a steady income.

Extra Apple Storage: $0.99

Spotify: $5.49 with the student discount.

Gym: $0. My D.C. apartment, and school in Portland, have free gyms.