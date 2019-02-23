7:30 p.m. — I already have lots of veggies at home to make dinner and lunches for the week, thanks to my Hungry Harvest subscription that arrived last Sunday. I receive a box of “rescued” produce delivered to my apartment every other week that has been rejected by grocery stores for a variety of reasons (too small, too big, oddly shaped). I absolutely love this service — it is way cheaper than the grocery store for the amount of produce you receive and I feel good about helping to cut down on food waste. For dinner, I roast some spaghetti squash I had from my box along with pesto I make in the food processor with the pine nuts and basil I just bought. I add some meatballs left over from the Super Bowl party and hope they are still good, since I don't want them to go to waste. I also roast a big batch of potatoes and carrots for the week to put in salads to bring to work.