A Week In Tri-Cities, WA, On A $37,440 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Car Payment: $234

Car Insurance: $104

Credit Cards: ~$750/month. (I know.)

Netflix & Hulu: $0. My brother lets me mooch off him.

Gym: $10

Groceries: $50/month. My brother, sister and I all live at home, so we all contribute to a communal grocery fund for basics.

Personal Loan: $127. I took out a small loan to pay for my vacation last month. It was worth it!

Utilities: ~$70 for my share

Internet: $17.50

Cell Phone: $70 with unlimited everything

Health Insurance: $131.44 deducted from my paycheck pre-tax