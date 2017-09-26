A Week In Tri-Cities, WA, On A $37,440 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every dollar.
Today: a family services coordinator who makes $37,440 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on several red flannel shirts.
Occupation: Family Services Coordinator
Industry: Education & Nonprofit
Age: 22
Location: Tri-Cities, WA
Salary: $37,440
Paycheck: $1,100 every other Wednesday
Industry: Education & Nonprofit
Age: 22
Location: Tri-Cities, WA
Salary: $37,440
Paycheck: $1,100 every other Wednesday
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $250. I live at home and give this to my mom.
Student Loan Payment: $43/month. I'm on an income-driven plan, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for loan forgiveness.
Housing: $250. I live at home and give this to my mom.
Student Loan Payment: $43/month. I'm on an income-driven plan, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for loan forgiveness.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Car Payment: $234
Car Insurance: $104
Credit Cards: ~$750/month. (I know.)
Netflix & Hulu: $0. My brother lets me mooch off him.
Gym: $10
Groceries: $50/month. My brother, sister and I all live at home, so we all contribute to a communal grocery fund for basics.
Personal Loan: $127. I took out a small loan to pay for my vacation last month. It was worth it!
Utilities: ~$70 for my share
Internet: $17.50
Cell Phone: $70 with unlimited everything
Health Insurance: $131.44 deducted from my paycheck pre-tax
Car Payment: $234
Car Insurance: $104
Credit Cards: ~$750/month. (I know.)
Netflix & Hulu: $0. My brother lets me mooch off him.
Gym: $10
Groceries: $50/month. My brother, sister and I all live at home, so we all contribute to a communal grocery fund for basics.
Personal Loan: $127. I took out a small loan to pay for my vacation last month. It was worth it!
Utilities: ~$70 for my share
Internet: $17.50
Cell Phone: $70 with unlimited everything
Health Insurance: $131.44 deducted from my paycheck pre-tax
In New York and want to talk about Money Diaries IRL? Lindsey Stanberry, R29's Director of Work & Money, will be chatting about all things money and taboos with writer Helaine Olen and photographer Brittany Powell tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27 at the International Center Of Photography at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets to Confessing Money: Stories of Spending in America Today are free, you just have to register in advance. More information here. And if you do stop by, please say hi! We always love to meet a Money Diaries fan.