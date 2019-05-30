11:15 a.m. — I take a call for a quick telephone interview with a second company that I'm interested in and answer some pretty standard preliminary questions. I think it went okay, but the interviewer didn't really seem all that interested in me or my past experiences, so I'll have to wait and see if this goes any further. I've done so many interviews over that last few months but have been intentionally very picky about saying yes to any new opportunities. I've made some hasty career choices in the past, so after getting laid off and making the switch to freelancing last year, I want to make sure to avoid making those same mistakes again.