Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,600 (I'm a single mom and recently took my parents in under my roof. They're getting older and unfortunately, sicker. In our culture, we take care of our elders instead of putting them in a nursing home. They offered to help me out with half the mortgage, which helps out A LOT, especially because my children's father refuses to pay child support on time, or even at all.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (I just graduated not too long ago, so this hasn't kicked in yet.)

Utilities: ~$80-$110 for electricity, ~$80-$118 for water, $85 for sewer

401(k): $0 (Since I'm a contract worker, I don't get benefits until I'm permanent, which should be soon!)

Car Payment: $242 (I'm leasing my car, and I can't wait to get rid of it!)

Car Insurance: $175

Condo Fee: $130 (covers pool, gym, garbage)

Apple Music & Storage: $7 (I'm still on a student membership.)

Credit Cards: $900

Health Insurance: $0 (covered by the state for now)

Dental Insurance: $35

Vision Insurance: $28

Trumpet Rental: $60 (for two kids)

Cable/Internet: $0 (My parents pay. They said it's cheaper to get the service under their names. Senior citizen discount, maybe?)

Savings: Whatever is left gets transferred to savings. (The struggle is real, okay?)