A Week In St. Louis, MO, On A $55,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,195 for a two-bedroom flat that I live in with my fiancé, G. We have combined finances, but right now, he doesn't have a regular income. After he was laid off at work, we made the decision for him to take some courses for the summer instead of getting a new job right away. He occasionally does make $200-400 from freelance work, though.

Car Loan Payment: $635

Student Loan Payment: $200 (I have $167,874 in all. 75% of these loans are SallieMae, and the rest are federal aid loans. I'm on an income-based repayment plan with a special lowered interest rate plan, but when that program comes to an end, my payments can go up as high as $1,200/month.)

Electric & Gas: $200

Car Insurance: $130 (My fiancé's parents pay his.)

Cable/Internet: $115

MoviePass: $20 for both of us

Health Insurance & Flex Spending Card: $138 (My fiancé still has one year on his parent's plan.)

Fiancé's Work Laptop: $100 (We bought it from work when he left)

My Engagement Ring: $70 (We chose to put it on a 0% interest credit card.)

Credit Cards: $125 (We're paying them down from when I was in law school.)

Netflix, Amazon Prime & Spotify: $0 (Thanks, G.'s fam!)

Hulu: $6

New York Times Subscription: $6