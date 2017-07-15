An Intern's Week In St. Louis, MO, On A $16,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week, we’re looking at the way interns are spending across the country. Internships can be a key way of getting experience, entering fields, and making connections, but not everyone has the ability — in terms of timing or finances — to make it happen. For those who do, managing an internship during the traditional work and school year, or working full-or-part-time over the summer can provide an exciting (or nerve-wracking!) preview of life after college.
Today: an advertising intern who makes $16,000 per year and spends some of it on workout clothing from Fabletics.
Occupation: Marketing & Public Relations Intern
Industry: Advertising
Age: 23
Location: St. Louis, MO
Salary: $16,000
Paycheck (Every Two Weeks): $500
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $650
Car Payments: $143
All Other Monthly Expenses:
ClassPass: $45
Netflix: $11.99
Hulu: $7.99
Amazon Prime: $10
Spotify: $4.99
401(k): 4% automatically deducted from each paycheck
